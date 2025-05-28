'We Respect It': Royal Challengers Bengaluru Keep The RCB-LSG Rivalry Alive With A Subtle Dig At Avesh Khan After Storming Into Qualifier 1 Of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed the stuff of dreams as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants to storm into the first qualifier of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB ahead of their clash against LSG were in third place and were looking to secure a massive win to go into either first or second place as the season came to a close. After the first innings things looked grim for RCB as they were given a mammoth target of 228 to chase in the second innings. Despite losing some quick wickets in the middle overs, RCB completed the massive chase and stormed into the first qualifier.

RCB Keep The Rivalry With LSG Alive Via Social Media Post

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants for the past few seasons have been locked in an intense rivalry. One of the biggest highlights of the rivalry was when Avesh Khan during the 2023 IPL threw his helmet on the ground in celebration after defeating the Bengaluru based franchise.

As RCB stormed to a win against LSG on 27th May 2025, stand-in captain and star of the match Jitesh Sharma had a similar celebration as he gestured to throw his helmet but did not let it go from his hands. Following the moment after the massive win, RCB took to social media to share a post while also taking a subtle dig against Avesh Khan who plays for LSG.

RCB in their social media post wrote, “Didn’t throw the helmet. We respect it,” as they took a dig at Avesh Khan and his helmet throwing celebration.

RCB Make Massive Record As They Storm Into Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke a massive record during the 2025 Indian Premier League season as they finished second in the table and stormed into the qualifiers. With the regular season coming to an end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team in the history of the tournament to win all of their away games.