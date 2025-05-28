Royal Challengers Bengaluru Star Jitesh Sharma Receives Massive Praise From Ex-SRH Coach For His 85-Run Knock Vs LSG: 'The Innings Of IPL 2025'

IPL 2025: With the help of Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten blitz knock, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a crucial six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Tuesday, May 27th.

Following their win over the Super Giants, RCB secured the second position in the IPL 2025 standings, which will help them make it into Qualifier 1. Previously, the Bengaluru-based franchise finished in the top two spots in 2011 and 2016.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 group stage matches in the IPL 2025.

Jitesh Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz knock, scoring 85 runs from 33 balls at a strike rate of 257.58. The RCB stand-in captain hammered 8 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

Jitesh Sharma Receives Big Praise From Former Australian Cricketer

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody showered praise on Jitesh Sharma for his knock, calling it the best inning in the ongoing 18th season of the IPL.

"The innings is, for me, the innings of the IPL this season by a stretch. We've seen some great knocks from young and old, but this one, wow, quite remarkable," Tom Moody said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, RCB roped in Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore.

Jitesh Sharma's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing season, Jitesh Sharma scored 237 runs from 13 matches and 10 innings, at a strike rate of 171.73, and has an average of 39.50.