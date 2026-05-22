Ruturaj Gaikwad in Trouble; BCCI Slaps CSK Captain With Rs 24 Lakh Fine After GT Knock Chennai Out of IPL 2026

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hammered Chennai out of IPL 2026 on Thursday with a 89-run win. While CSK got knocked out, Ruturaj Gaikwad found himself in trouble. Gaikwad was guilty over slow-over rate for which the Board of Control of Cricket in India slapped him a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh. This would add more insult to the injury for sure. While Gaikwad would have to pay Rs 24 lakh, other players of the playing team would be fined Rs 6 lakh, this includes the Impact Player as well.

IPL Statement

The IPL statement read: "As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Following the loss, Gaikwad accepted that they were 'outplayed'.

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"Yes, also keeping in mind, we wanted to kind of chase whatever the total is as early as possible. And, obviously, when you chasing 230, anyways in 20 overs, it's not going to be easy with the kind of bowling attack they have. But, just why don't give it a shot and, just go out there and express. And obviously, credit to them. They outplayed us in all departments," Gaikwad admitted at the post-match presentation.

There is no doubt that CSK find themselves in a spot of bother after having failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season. There is no doubt a few harsh calls would be taken in the upcoming days.