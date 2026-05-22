Sanju Samson Becomes Captain, MS Dhoni Doesn't Retire, Coach Stephen Fleming Sacked: Calls CSK May Take After IPL 2026 Debacle

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings were absolutely outplayed by Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. GT beat CSK by 89 runs. There is no doubt that Chennai have had a season to forget and as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad pointed out after the loss against the Titans that a few injuries to the side did not help their campaign. There is no doubt once CSK is done with the campaign, a number of tough calls are like to be taken. In this article, we list out the possible changes CSK will make to their side ahead of IPL 2027.

CSK's 3 Big Changes

Sanju Samson Takes Over From Gaikwad: This is on the cards after a dismal season for Gaikwad. Samson has led IPL teams in the past and hence will not be new to the role. His maiden season with CSK would have given him a good knowledge about the composition of the side and that would help.

Coach Stephen Fleming Sacked: There are whispers that Fleming could be asked to leave after a forgetful season for the Chennai side. It is understood that the CSK management is not satisfied with Stephen Fleming’s coaching at all. And according to reports, changes are likely to happen in the Chennai Super Kings coaching panel next year.

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Dhoni Postpones Retirement: There is much-speculation around Dhoni over will he play or has he retired silently. He did not play a single match this season yet fans turned up in huge numbers hoping he would play. The rumour is that he will continue on and play next season. But again, knowing Dhoni anything is possible.

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