SA vs AFG Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: In what promises to be a mouthwatering clash, South Africa lock horns with Afghanistan. There is no doubt that South Africa would start favourites, but one cannot take Afghanistan lightly as this is their format and they are very much capable of springing a surprise. Both sides boast of some big T20 stars and hence a high-scoring affair is on the cards.

SA vs AFG Live Streaming: All You Need to Know

When is the T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Afghanistan?

The South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on February 11.

What time does the South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 11:00 AM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is the South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa and Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar.

AFG vs SA Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai