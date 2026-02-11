Bangladesh Cricketers, BCB Wanted ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott? Asif Nazrul Makes Shocking U-Turn on Stance

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh government's sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, made a stunning U-turn on what he had said earlier about the boycott. It was earlier said that the government of Bangladesh has taken the call of not featuring in the ICC T20 World Cup. Back then, a senior cricketer also claimed that the players were not even consulted before taking the call.

Now, Nazrul has made a change in his stance and claimed that it was the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board who decided they did not want to play in India.

‘Decision was taken by the BCB and the players’

"There is no question of regret (not playing the World Cup). This decision was taken by the BCB and the players as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country's cricket, the safety of the people and to protect national dignity," Asif told reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He also went on to add that he was pleased with the ICC's response and said the global body was ready to cooperate with Bangladesh in the coming days.

"The ICC has said there will be no sanctions and that Bangladesh will be considered for hosting an international tournament. This is a brilliant achievement. I salute the Bangladesh Cricket Board," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BCB Issues First Response After They Escape ICC Punishment

BCB - The Biggest Loser