"I Don't Blame South Africa": Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Gives Blunt Remark On WTC 2025 Final, Name-Drops India With Subtle Remark

WTC 2025 Final: Australia, South Africa, the Dukes ball, and The Lord's, Test cricket doesn't get any finer than this. After a hard grind of over two years, Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa have qualified to play the summit clash of the World Test Championship final, to be hosted by Lord's. This is the first time that South Africa will be playing the WTC Final. Australia, on the other hand, will be defending their WTC mace against Bavuma and his men in the 'Home of Cricket'.

Pat Cummins Speaks About India's Absence From WTC 2025 Final

India had a great chance of making it to the World Test Championship 2025 Finals, and they needed to win at least 6 out of their last ten WTC 2025 Test matches. But India's shocking loss to New Zealand and later Australia saw them getting knocked out of the race, and South Africa, on the other hand, qualified for the 'Ultimate Test' for the very first time.

Much ahead of the WTC Final, Australian Skipper Pat Cummins opened up on how South Africa paved their way to the 'Ultimate Test'. 'You do expect India to be around in some ways. England have been quite strong at home, and New Zealand always seem to get to the finals. We don't see a lot of South Africa in Test cricket, but it's nice and different to an Australia-India final. You can only beat those you come up against. Our route to the final was pretty tough, but I don't blame South Africa for having a different route,' said Cummins.

Australia Considered Firm Favourites To Win WTC 2025