SA vs AUS: South Africa Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne Defies Gravity To Dismiss Australia Star Travis Head During WTC 2025 Final - WATCH

WTC 2025 Final: South Africa are facing Australia in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, from Wednesday, June 11th.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Pat Cummins in the summit clash of the WTC 2023-2025.

Kyle Verreynne Goes Against Gravity To Dismiss Travis Head

Just before the Lunch break on Day one of the Lord's clash, South Africa wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne took an acrobatic catch to dismiss the dangerous Australia batter Travis Head.

In the second ball of the 24th over, it wasn't one of the best deliveries from the Proteas bowling allrounder Marco Jansen, but Head took a flick. But all credit goes to the South African wicketkeeper who went against the gravity and grabbed the ball with his one hand. The ball was out of Verreynne's but his acrobatic dive made it possible.

South Africa Dominate First Session In WTC 2025 Final Against Australia

It is Temba Bavuma-led South Africa who are in the driver's seat at the WTC 2023-2025 Final at the Lord's. With the help of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen's fiery spells, the Proteas have picked up four wickets, as Australia stand at 67/4.

Australia's top batting order, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Travis Head, have crumbled against the South African pace attack. Only Steven Smith has managed to stand tall in the first session. Steven Smith stayed unbeaten on the crease, with 26 runs from 51 balls.

South Africa moved into the WTC 2025 Final after finishing at the top of the table with a points percentage of 69.44. In the past two years, the Proteas have clinched eight wins and conceded three defeats after playing 12 matches.