SA vs AUS, WTC 2025 Final: Not Josh Hazlewood Or Mitchell Starc! Harbhajan Singh Picks 37-Year-Old Star As The 'Champion Bowler' For Australia

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will lock horns against Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final match, at the iconic Lord's in London, from Wednesday, June 11th.

Australia displayed a stupendous performance in the 2023-2025 cycle, sealing 13 wins and conceding four defeats after playing 19 matches. The Aussies confirmed their spot in the WTC 2025 Final after beating India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025.

The Aussies finished in the second position on the table with a points percentage of 67.54. The Aussies are the defending champions of the WTC. Previously, in the WTC 2023 Final, Australia defeated India to claim the prestigious mace.

Harbhajan Singh Reflects On Upcoming WTC 2025 Final

While speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that the Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon can be a threat to South Africa in the upcoming WTC Final. He showered praise on the 37-year-old spinner and called him a 'champion bowler', saying conditions don't matter to Lyon.

Apart from Nathan Lyon, Harbhajan also heaped praise on Australia batter Travis Head for having the ability to take a game away quickly.

“Nathan Lyon can be a threat, especially since South Africa doesn’t play spin too well. He’s a champion bowler—conditions don’t bother him. He’s always in the game. And one man who can take the game away quickly is Travis Head. He doesn’t just move the score forward, he moves the match forward. If he bats well, he’ll be key,” Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

Nathan Lyon's Numbers In Test Cricket

Nathan Lyon made his debut in red-ball cricket in 2011, against Sri Lanka. Following that, the 37-year-old played 136 Test matches and 253 innings, bagging 553 wickets at an economy rate of 2.93.