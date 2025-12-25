Shreyas Iyer Steps Up Rehab At BCCI's Centre Of Excellence Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series: Report

Shreyas Iyer has been on the sidelines since he injured himself during the 3rd and last ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ODI vice-captain injured his rib cage while attempting a catch of Alex Carey, and he had to be hospitalised for a brief period.

Huge Shreyas Iyer Injury Update Emerged

Shreyas Iyer's timeline to return from his injury hasn't confirmed, but a positive injury update has now emerged. The Times of India has reported that Iyer has reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence this week and has started his recovery process. As per the report, he has already had some practice and gym sessions as part of his rehabilitation process and has shown no discomfort so far. Iyer is eyeing a return in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and could be seen alongside Rohit Sharma in the domestic 50-over tournament.

A BCCI source told TOI, "The good sign is that he is pain free at the moment and batted without any trouble in Mumbai on Wednesday. India next play New Zealand and while that could still be touch and go, a return in the later stages of Vijay Hazare Trophy can't be ruled out at this stage.”

Shreyas Iyer Will Be In Contention For New Zealand ODI Series

Iyer reportedly had batting sessions in Mumbai before visiting CoE. He didn't reportedly have any discomfort and batted for almost an hour. While Iyer was not in contention for a spot in the T20I side, he will be one of the first names on the ODI teamsheet.

BCCI hasn't announced the ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, with the first match scheduled for January 11. It could be too soon for Iyer, but given his rapid recovery, he might be in a tight spot. Iyer was last seen at the IPL auction representing Punjab Kings.

