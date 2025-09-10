SA20 Auction: Pretoria Capitals Break The Bank For CSK Youngster, Here Are The Complete Squads For South Africa's Premier T20 Tournament

The fourth edition of the SA20 will start on the 'Boxing Day' with a match between the MI Cape Town and the Durban Super Giants. The MI Cape Town are the defending champions of the SA20 crown and they'll look to retain their crown. Three editions of the SA20 have been played so far with Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning two of them. The 2026 edition of South Africa's Premier T20 tournament begins in three months and the auctions for it were held on September 9, 2025.

Dewald Brevis Creates History

Dewald Brevis has been taking giant strides, not only in international cricket, but also in franchise cricket. Earlier this year, the Chennai Super Kings procured Brevis' services and he looks all set to be retained by the side prior to the next season. Brevis became the most expensive player in SA20's history as the Proteas Capitals roped him in for ₹8.3 crore. Brevis recently debuted for South Africa in the One Day International format and he looks in fine touch currently which might have forced the Capitals to break the bank for him.

South Africa stalwart Aiden Markram too was a favourite at the bidding. Markram has won two championships with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and he was roped in by Durban’s Super Giants for ₹14 million. All the six teams participated in the bidding process to fill 84 slots but James Anderson, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and England batter Jason Roy went unsold at the auctions.

Here's How The Squads For SA20 Are Looking Like

MI Cape Town: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Luus, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Tian van Vuuren, Dan Lategan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Karim Janat, Jacques Snyman.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, James Coles, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, CJ King, JP King.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Prenalen Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Shubham Ranjane, Brandon King, Rilee Rossouw, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Imran Tahir, Reece Topley.

Pretoria Capitals: Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Will Smeed, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ottneil Baartman, Gudakesh Motie, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Asa Tribe, Hardus Viljoen, Jacon Johannes Basson, Dan Lawrence, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Vishen Halambage, Nqaba Peter.