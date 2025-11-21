"SA20 Has Brought World-class Resources To South African Cricket": Graeme Smith

On SA20's growth and its relationship with Indian fans, “When you build this type of product like the SA20, they have to be successful in their home market first. Being able to revive cricket fans and see new fans come to the game is very exciting for us. Last season, I met many families in the stadium who had never been to a cricket game before. That is truly exciting for the growth of South African cricket. Hopefully, that will continue this year. We are in the festive season this year, with no international cricket and then the World Cup to follow. So, hopefully, we will see vibrant crowds and different families from all walks of life having a great time. To compete on a global stage like the IPL, you have to be able to attract an audience. The audience in India is always key to growth. South African cricket has been blessed to have a great relationship with the Indian cricket fan. So far in the first three seasons, it has gone well, and hopefully more will tune in this year.”