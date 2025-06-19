'I Spoke to Mr. Jay Shah': Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On The Biggest Controversy Of The IND vs ENG Test Series

When two superpowers of the game, India and England, are playing against each other, controversies are bound to happen. The upcoming IND vs ENG Test series is already seeing one brewing, and it refused to die down. Earlier, it was reported that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was planning to rename the Pataudi Trophy to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

This decision did not sit well with Sunil Gavaskar, who expressed his disappointment with the decision. The young Indian team is currently gearing up to face England in a series that includes five Test matches. The England tour will also mark the start of Team India's campaign in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The first Test match of the series is scheduled to be played in Headingley, Leeds.

Sachin Tendulkar Speaks On Rebranding The Pataudi Trophy

The decision of rebranding the Pataudi Trophy completely rests with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and now the ball is in their court. As of now, it seems that the legendary batsman wants to do everything that he can in order to ensure that Tiger Pataudi's legacy lives on.

'When I got to know, I called the family and had a conversation. Thereafter, I spoke to Mr. Jay Shah, the BCCI, and the ECB, and mentioned to them that something had to be done to ensure the legacy stayed on. They heard my point of view, and thereafter we got on a second call where it was decided that the Pataudi name will be associated with the series, and the winning captain will be awarded the Pataudi Medal of Excellence,' said Tendulkar while speaking to RevSportz. Tiger Pataudi is one of the all-time greats to represent the country. Tiger Pataudi also captained India and is one of the icons that the sport has ever seen.

Kapil Dev Expresses Disappointment Over The Rebranding Of Pataudi Trophy