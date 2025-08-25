Sachin Tendulkar Commends Joe Root, Highlights What Makes The England Batter Truly Special: 'Knew He Would Be A Big Player'

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has heaped praise on Joe Root for crossing 13,000 Test runs. The Indian cricketer expressed that securing the record is a phenomenal achievement and also recalled the first time he saw the English cricketer.

Joe Root has become a tyrant in modern-day Test cricket by amassing big knocks and securing notable records to his name. His performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has been nothing less than remarkable.

Sachin Tendulkar In Awe Of Joe Root, Reveals What Makes Him A Standout

Joe Root became the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 Test runs during England's one-off Test match against Zimbabwe. The English batter scored a modest 34, but it was enough to secure 13k runs in record time.

The English batter has become the second-highest run-scorer in Tests, surpassing Ricky Pondint, Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis after scoring 13,543 runs. He is now trailing only Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar revealed one of Joe Root's most impressive traits, highlighting that his ability to assess the wicket and properly rotate strikes was a standout among other active cricketers.

"To have gone past 13000 runs is a remarkable achievement, and he's still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test — I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England.

"What impressed me most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Reddit during a recent AMA session.

How Good Was Joe Root In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series?

Joe Root's performance turned heads in the Anderdon-Tendulkar Trophy series, where Team India toured England for a five-match Test series. He finished as one of the leading run-scorers in the five-match saga, scoring 537 runs in the nine innings he played.

Root competed in all five matches, securing three centuries and a fifty. Some of his best performances were in the Lord's, Manchester and The Oval Tests.