Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Untold Story Behind MS Dhoni's Promotion Over Yuvraj Singh In 2011 World Cup Final

India will definitely be one of the contenders in the ODI World Cup to be held in 2027. The Men In Blue last featured in the 2023 ODI World Cup final but lost to a superior Australia in Ahmedabad.

Sachin Tendulkar Revealed Why MS Dhoni Came Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh In 2011 WC Final

The 2011 World Cup final witnessed a huge emotional showdown as India ended their 28-year wait to lift the World Cup on their home turf, and it also happened to be the only World Cup trophy for Sachin Tendulkar. Surprisingly, in the final captain MS Dhoni was promoted to number five instead of Yuvraj Singh and the move paid off as the former India skipper went on to play a match-winning 91 at the Wankhede Stadium.

During a question-answer session on Reddit, Tendulkar finally broke his silence as he revealed it was he who suggested Dhoni should bat ahead of Yuvraj to maintain the left-right combination. “There were two reasons. The left-right batting combination would have upset the two off-spinners. Also, Muthiah Muralitharan had played for CSK (2008-10), and MS had played him for 3 seasons in the nets.”

Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni helped India Etch History

Batting first, Sri Lanka had posted a commendable 274 runs on the board. Mahela Jayawardene scored an impressive hundred while captain Kumar Sangakkara came up with a valiant 48.. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each.