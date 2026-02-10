Sachin Tendulkar Extends Official Invitation To President Murmu For His Son Arjun's Wedding

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar invited President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah for the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok on Tuesday.

The duo got engaged in August last year.

He met President Murmu with his family at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Sharing the news on X, Tendulkar wrote, "Last February, Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon'ble President."

After inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the wedding, Tendulkar shared a tweet saying, "We cordially invited Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to Arjun and Saaniya's wedding. Thank you for the warmth extended to our family, we deeply appreciate your kind wishes."

The 26-year-old all-rounder has played five IPL matches for MI and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He also has made 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun now plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his debut for Mumbai in 2021.

Arjun Tendulkar was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year and will play for LSG this season. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.