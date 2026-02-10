India Suffer Major Blow As Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Namibia Clash At T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for India’s upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

During India’s first training session in Delhi ahead of the clash, Abhishek did not train with his teammates. According to Cricbuzz, the 25-year-old has been dealing with a stomach-related illness.

Reports suggest that the Indian team management is not rushing his recovery, and a final decision on his availability will be made before the game.

Ryan ten Doeschate Provides Fitness Update On Abhishek Sharma

Speaking at a press conference before India’s training session, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that the youngster is suffering from stomach issues but expressed hope that he will be fit to play.

“Abhi [Abhishek Sharma] has still got a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he’ll be available for the game,” Ryan ten Doeschate said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

On Tuesday, February 10, during India’s practice session, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson took turns batting in the nets, facing Indian pacers Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh.

Abhishek Sharma struggled in India’s tournament opener against the United States of America (USA) on February 7, where he was dismissed for a golden duck after Ali Khan removed him in the second over.

Abhishek Sharma's Numbers In T20Is

The 25-year-old made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2024. Since then, he has played 39 matches and 38 innings, scoring 1,297 runs at a strike rate of 194.45 and an average of 36.02. He has registered two centuries and eight half-centuries for India in the format, and has also claimed six wickets from 17 innings.

Abhishek played 174 T20s and 170 innings, amassing 5100 runs at a strike rate of 173.52 and an average of 33.11