'It Wasn't India's Problem': Sachin Tendulkar Gives Bold Verdict On The Manchester Handshake Drama During IND vs ENG Test Series

IND vs ENG: Absolute Cinema! This is how exactly one can sum up the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from the longest format of the game, India had their backs against the wall, considering that they had a new Test captain in Shubman Gill and they were playing against a very dominant English side led by Ben Stokes, but the manner in which they fought and levelled the series is something that will be remembered by future generations.

The recently concluded series also witnessed shades of aggression from the players of both the sides which added more spice to the game that were played. All the five Test matches of the series concluded on the fifth day and it was nothing but a great endorsement for Test cricket. The one moment that stood out from the series and was highly debated was India turning down England's offer to shake hands and call off the game in the Manchester Test.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To The Manchester Handshake Controversy

Ben Stokes and his English side had to face a lot of flak after they tried to lure in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to shake hands and call off the Manchester Test. Interestingly, both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were nearing their respective hundreds and they turned down Stokes' offer.

Baffled by Jadeja and Sundar's decision, Stokes handed the ball to specialist batter Harry Brook and asked Ravindra Jadeja if he wanted to score his hundred against a part-timer. Sachin Tendulkar has now given his verdict on this incident and has said that it was Stokes' decision to hand the ball to Brook.

"England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice. It wasn't India's problem. To me, it was fine. Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds," said Sachin while speaking to Reddit.

England Slip To The Fourth Spot in WTC Standings