Kolkata Knight Riders Use Iconic John Cena Meme To Poke Fun At Frustrated Ben Stokes For Unsportsmanlike Conduct In Manchester

IND vs ENG: 'Absolute Cinema', this is the only way how one can sum up the final moments of the recently concluded fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played in Manchester. India will believe that they pulled off a miraculous heist as they denied England an almost certain win. England are already 2-1 up in the series, and a win at Manchester would've guaranteed them the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but now, the fate of the series will be decided in the Oval Test that starts from July 31, 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders Take A Funny Jibe At Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has led England by example so far in this Test series. Nobody denies the fact that the workload on him has been immense and considering the amount of bowling he has done in this series has now started to show its effect on his body. All of this doesn't add up and justify the unsportsmanlike conduct that he displayed on the field in the final moments of the fourth Test match.

Stokes might've sensed long back that India were not going for a result and were playing for a draw on the final day of the fourth Test match. He was well within his rights to offer a handshake to the Indian batsmen to call the game off, but the timing that he chose to do it does not qualify under the spirit of the game. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were on the cusp of getting their Test hundreds and that is when Ben Stokes proposed the idea of mutually calling the game.

Emotions got the better of the England skipper as soon as Jadeja turned down Stokes' proposal. Stokes later used his part-time bowlers Harry Brook and Joe Root in order to portray as if Jadeja and Sundar were getting their Test tons against a weak bowling.

The Kolkata Knight Riders shared a hilarious meme after drama heightened in Manchester. Interestingly, an Ed Sheeran lookalike was also attending the fourth Test match. Kolkata Knight Riders posted a picture of Ben Stokes and the Sheeran lookalike with a caption 'First Ed Sheeran, now John Cena…this is one star-studded test'. WWE star John Cena's famous iconic music 'The Time is Now', features a line that says 'You Can't See Me' and it is also used as a catchphrase on many occasions.

Gautam Gambhir Gives His Blunt Take On England's Questionable Antics

After the completion of the fourth Test match, India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said that both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja deserved their Test hundreds as they had weathered the initial storm.