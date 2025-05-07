Sachin Tendulkar Issues Strong Response After India Executes Operation Sindoor: 'No Room For Terrorism In This World'

Indian Armed Forces executed “Operation Sindoor” To avenge the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam on March 22. A coordinated and calibrated attack on nine specific terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK was launched in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Operation Sindoor

People have openheartedly welcomed “Operation Sindoor” and Sachin Tendulkar also extended his support to the Indian Armed Forces. The former Indian cricketer issued a stern message on X. He posted, “Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind.”

Indian Executed Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Attack

“Operation Sindoor” has sent a strong message to terrorism and its threat that India has faced over the years. The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the attack, which took the lives of 26 civilians. As per reports, the operation was implemented after careful planning, and the official statement confirmed that no Pakistan military installations were targeted during the mission.

The Indian Ministry Of Defence issued a statement.

"India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today."