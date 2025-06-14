Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan Congratulate South Africa For Ending ICC Trophy Drought: 'Test Cricket Continues To Weave Its Magic'

South African players celebrate with the winner's trophy after win over Australia in the WTC 2025 Final at Lord's | Image: AP

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa clinched a stunning five-wicket triumph over Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 11th.

South Africa Win An ICC Trophy After 27 Years

It was magical for the Proteas as they finally ended their 27-year-long ICC title drought after winning the ICC World Test Championship. South Africa won their last ICC trophy back in 1998.

The Lord's witnessed an iconic moment on Saturday, June 14th. It was an emotional scene at the Proteas dressing room when Kyle Verreynne smashed the winning runs.

South Africa hugged each other when they were sitting on the Lord's balcony. Meanwhile, skipper Temba Bavuma got emotional and covered his face with his hands. Later, he clapped for the team.

Cricket Legends Hail South Africa's WTC 2023-2025 Triumph

Following South Africa's win at the WTC 2025 Final, cricket legends joined hands and congratulated the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa.

Taking to his official X handle, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Proteas, saying that red-ball cricket continues to weave its magic.

He also hailed Aiden Markram's 'composure' and Tema Bavuma’s 'grit' for their stupendous performance in the second inning of the summit clash.

"Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story,

@ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan showered praise on South Africa for creating history at Lord's. He heaped praise on Kagiso Rabada, saying that it was a 'brilliant' performance from him.

"Temba Bavuma-led South Africa has created history. Rabada was brilliant. Aiden Markram has not only engraved his name on the Lord’s Honours Board but also in the history of South African cricket," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif congratulated South Africa for winning the WTC 2025 Final, saying that they are not the chokers anymore.

"Aiden Markram plays the most important inning of his career and the most significant knock for his nation. Markram and South Africa get a new image. After today, they wouldn't be taken lightly in crunch games. Not the chokers anymore," Mohammad Kaif wrote on X.