WATCH: Temba Bavuma Emulates MS Dhoni's Iconic Gunshot Celebration As South Africa Lift World Test Championship Title After Defeating Australia By 5 Wickets

The World Test Championship cycle for 2023-2025 has finally come to an end and South Africa are the newest World Champions of Test cricket. South Africa took on Australia in the WTC final which was played at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England. South Africa thanks to a massive century were able to defeat Australia by five wickets to make it their first ICC trophy in the last 27 years. As South Africa lifted the WTC title, captain Temba Bavuma channeled his inner MS Dhoni and copied an iconic celebration previously done by the former Indian captain.

Temba Bavuma Takes A Page Out Of MS Dhoni's Book

Temba Bavuma as he lifted the World Test Championship mace, took the mace on his shoulder and did a gunshot celebration. The gunshot celebration is one of the most iconic celebrations of former Indian captain and wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni.

Under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, South Africa were finally able to end their trophyless streak and secured an ICC title after 27 years. Temba Bavuma had a massive role in South Africa's winning cause as apart from his spot on captaincy, Temba Bavuma contributed with a bat as he scored an important half century to help South Africa chase down the target.

Australia Fail To Defend WTC Crown Against South Africa

Heading into the final of the World Test Championship, Australia were the defending champions and were considered as favorites to win the match. However thanks to a massive century by Aiden Markram while chasing down the 282 run target turned the tide of things in South Africa's favor.