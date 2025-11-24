Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Dharmendra After Veteran Bollywood Actor Passes Away: 'Mera 10 Kilo Khoon Kam Ho Gaya Hai'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to superstar Bollywood actor Dharmendra upon the latter's passing on Monday.

Hindi cinema's He-Man was one of the most admired personalities, and Tendulkar's humble post where he recalled a tale of the past is an authentic example of it.

Bollywood Cinema has lost one of its greatest pillars as superstar actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday. As one of the greatest stars of the 1990s, the Bollywood's He-Man reigned supreme at the box office for decades with his irresistible charm and versatile acting in the golden era of Bollywood.

Sachin Tendulkar Honours Dharmendra Following The Actor’s Passing

In a humble social media post, Sachin Tendulkar expressed his profound fondness for superstar actor Dharmendra and was amazed by his versatility. The former Indian cricketer also expressed that he had a strong off-screen bond with the veteran actor when he met the He-Man of Bollywood in person.

"His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.'

Upon Dharmendra's passing, Sachin Tendulkar said in grief that he had lost 10 kilos of blood after learning about it.

"Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

India Cinema Lost One Of Its Brightest Lights Today

Sachin Tendulkar's graceful words for the late Dharmendra are one of the highlights of the love he has received over the years. The fans, peers, and even cricketers have expressed their affection for the veteran actor and the He-Man of Bollywood.

Dharmendra's presence on the silver screen became iconic over time, with several of his dialogues turning into timeless classics. The veteran actor's enduring aura and unforgettable legacy will shine forever in the legacy of Bollywood.