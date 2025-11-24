'Forever In Our Memories’: Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Remembered By IPL Franchises

Tributes began to pour in following the news of Bollywood actor Dharmendra's demise on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Dharmendra was earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to serious health conditions and was later released after showing recovery. The actor, however, eventually left for the heavenly abode in just a few days after his discharge.

Following the news, tributes started pouring in from the film industry as well as the cricket fraternity. Players like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Sikher Dhawan, and Yuvraj Singh, among others, mourned Dharmendra's passing away and expressed their condolences to the family.

Several IPL Franchises, including Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings, also paid their respect to the late Bollywood legend.

Dharmendra's Last Film 'Ikkis'

The late Bollywood actor had wrapped up filming Sriram Raghavan's movie Ikkis, which will now become Dharmendra's posthumous farewell to his fans. Featuring Agastya Nanda, the film is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

Born in 1935, the late actor began his career in Bollywood after being discovered in a talent competition in the 1960s. The Bollywood legend is the recipient of Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest award that can be given to a civilian.

The actor is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta Deol, and Vijayta Deol, alongside his second wife, Hema Malini, and their two children, Esha and Ahana Deol.

IPL Franchises Mourn The Demise Of Late Bollywood Legend