  • Sai Sudarshan Elated on Receiving Maiden Test Cap From Cheteshwar Pujara Ahead of India-England 1st Test at Leeds

Updated 20 June 2025 at 15:10 IST

India vs England: It was an emotional moment when veteran India star Cheteshwar Pujara gave Sai Sudarshan the maiden Test cap at Headingley in Leeds.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Sai Sudarshan receives his Test cap
Sai Sudarshan receives his Test cap | Image: BCCI

India vs England: It was a day to remember for young Sai Sudarshan as his dream of making his Test debut for India came true on Friday at Headingley. Before the toss, veteran India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara gave the Test cap to Sudarshan, who was seemingly a little emotional. Sudarshan happens to be India's 317th player to play Test cricket. 

Moment to Remember For Sudarshan

For Sudarshan, it was a big moment as all his hardwork finally paid dividends. Sudarshan has had an unbelievably good domestic season, followed by a surreal run at the IPL and now he finds himself getting rewarded. Pujara also had a few words of motivation for Sudarshan. 

England Opt to Bowl

So yes, we have had the toss and it is the hosts who have won it and they had no hesitation in opting to bowl first on a sunny morning. 

Published 20 June 2025 at 15:07 IST