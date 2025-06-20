India vs England Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test, Leeds: When And Where to Watch ENG vs IND Match Live?

ENG vs IND 1st Test Live Score Streaming Online, India vs England Today Match Live Streaming: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited five-match Test series between India and England. Both teams are cricketing powerhouses and hence it will be the clash of the titans in a way.

ALSO READ: Gill Starts New Chapter on a Day Kohli Made His Test Debut 14 Years Ago

The series will take place in England and hence the pitch and the overhead conditions will always be in the spotlight. But, how can fans stay abreast with the action and that is what we will explain in this article.

Eng vs Ind, 1st Test - All You Need to Know

Where is the India and England first Test between being played?

The India and England 1st Test match will be held at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

When will 1st Test between India vs England's begin?

The India vs England 1st Test will begin on June 20, 2025.

What time will 1st Test between India vs England begin?

The India vs England 1st Test between will start at 3:00 PM IST and the toss will be held at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch the 1st Test between IND and ENG live online?

The 1st Test match between IND and ENG will be streamed live online on Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live blog on Republicworld.com.

Eng or Ind - Who Start Favourites?

Here, one has to give it to England as they are the hosts and boast of a solid middle-order, featuring Joe Root Ben Stokes and Harry Brook. It is the start of a new World Test Championship cycle and hence both sides will eye a winning start.