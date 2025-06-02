Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill to Skip 2nd Unofficial Test vs England Lions to Recover From IPL 2025: REPORT

India A vs England Lions: There is still one more game to go in the Indian Premier League and it is the final that remains. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan, the Gujarat Titans openers, who were supposed to join the India A team for the second unofficial Test versus England Lions, would not join the side.

As per a report in the Times of India, Gill and Sudarshan, who are obviously tired after a grueling season of IPL, want time to recover. The source claimed that Sudarshan and Gill have been practicing with the red ball to get used to the change of format.

‘They need some rest and recovery’

“Both Sai and Gil have been training with the red ball over the last few days. After a long tournament, they need some rest and recovery,” the TOI source said.

Both Sudarshan and Gill have been in ominous touch in white-ball cricket. While Gill amassed 650 runs at an average of 50, his opening partner, Sudarshan scored 759 runs at an average of 54.21.

The question is can they take that form into red-ball cricket and flourish?

For the unversed, Gill would be leading the side in Tests in England. He has taken over from Rohit Sharma, who recently announced his retirement.

India Tour of England