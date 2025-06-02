Jasprit Bumrah Consoling Heartbroken Hardik Pandya After PBKS Knock MI Out in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 | WATCH VIDEO

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: It was a night to forget for Mumbai Indians as they crashed out of the ongoing IPL season after coming so far. MI started their campaign woefully, losing five of their first six games. But then they bounced back to first reach the playoffs, and then beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to make it to Qualifier 2. But Punjab Kings came up with the goods and shattered the MI dreams.

Punjab beat Mumbai by five wickets and after the loss, most of the MI players looked heartbroken. Captain Hardik was almost in tears and watching this, Jasprit Bumrah walked upto him to console the MI skipper.

Here is the clip of what exactly transpired.

WATCH VIDEO

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, were unstoppable. Iyer led from the front with the bat as he hammered a brilliant 87* off 41 balls. His innings was laced with eight sixes and five boundaries. Hardik also went on to hail his opposite number, Shreyas at the post-match presentation.

‘The shots he played were really outstanding’ - Hardik on Iyer

"The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding. I think they definitely batted really well. I think it was par, but it needed some great execution as a bowling unit which I think in these big games it really matters," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

One has to agree MI had their moments this season and was easily one of the better teams. They should not feel heartbroken, instead, MI should feel proud of the way they competed.