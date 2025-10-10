Sai Sudharsan Missed Out On A Well-Deserved Century, India Star Falls Short Of 13 Runs Against West Indies In Delhi Test

India's Sai Sudharsan walks off the field after getting dismissed against West Indies in Delhi Test | Image: AP

India vs West Indies: India have locked horns against West Indies in the second Test match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Friday, October 10.

On Day 1 of the Delhi Test, India youngster Sai Sudharsan missed out on his well-deserved after Jomel Warrican dismissed him in the 69th over. Despite playing a resilient knock, the 23-year-old fell short of just 13 runs from scoring his maiden Test century in the third session of the day.

Jomel Warrican Ends Sai Sudharsan's Resilient Knock

In the third delivery of the 69th over, Warrican removed Sudharsan from the crease after an LBW. The Indian batter missed the line, and the ball struck in front of the middle. The on-field umpire, Richard Illingworth, made no mistake to give it an out. Even though Sudharsan took a review but it was of no use.

Sai Sudharsan played an 87-run knock from 165 balls on Day 1 of the second Test match of the series. The youngster played 12 fours during his time on the crease.

Yashavi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan's 193-run stand on Friday, October 10, was also etched on the record books. It's the fifth-highest partnership involving two left-handed Indian batters. Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh's 300-run partnership holds the top spot in the chart.

In the fourth delivery of the 45th over, Sai Sudharsan slammed his second Test fifty in style. Sudharsan came forward and sent it towards the mid-off for a four against the Caribbean bowler Khary Pierre.

India In Command Over West Indies In Delhi Test

India came into the second Test match of the series against West Indies with a 1-0 lead. Shubman Gill-led side clinched a dominating win over the Caribbeans by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the second Test match of the series, India won the toss and decided to bat against the West Indies.