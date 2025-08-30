Salman Nizar Unleashes Raw Power In Thrilling KCL Encounter, Smashes 40 Runs In A Single Over | WATCH

Salman Nizar was a man possessed after his swashbuckling skills stole the show in Thiruvananthapuram.

The fans witnessed absolute mayhem in the final over when the middle-order batter for the Calicut Globstars delivered a sensational innings during a KCL match.

Nizar's commanding knock helped the Globstars soar on the scoreboard in terms of runs after they looked in trouble as they had lost some early wickets.

Salman Nizar Scores 40 Runs In An Over During KCL Match | WATCH

Fans watching the Calicut Globstars and Trivandrum Royals were in for a treat as the Kerala Cricket League match turned out to be a run-fest for the visiting side.

At the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the Globstars managed to pull off stunning numbers after a bit of a batting collapse.

Salman Nizar pulled out a sensational performance to help the Calicut Globstars after pulling off an unbeaten 26-ball 86, smashing 12 maximums, and an impressive strike rate of 330.77.

The final couple of overs were where the actual carnage happened when Salman Nizar scored 40 runs in an over. He sent Abhijith Praveen V's deliveries over the boundary ropes, smashing six sixes, a wide and a no-ball, where he scored two runs.

Salman Nizar had started the annihilation in the 19th over as he smashed five sixes and a single off Basil Thampi's over. Scoring 31 runs, the middle-order batter took the score from 115/6 to 186/6 in just two overs and made a colossal difference.

Calicut Globstars Seal 13-Run Win Over Trivandrum Royals In KCL

The Calicut Globstars did not have a good start after they lost their openers early on. Maruthungal Ajinas stepped in for the save, scoring a 50-ball 51 to bring some balance in the game.

After Ajinas lost his wicket, the Globstars were looking towards another collapse after Akhil Scaria was dismissed at six, while wicketkeeper-batter Suresh Sachin was taken down at eight runs. Salman Nizar helped elevate the score to 186, putting up a decent target on the board.

The Trivandrum Royals started decently, but couldn't hold on to the momentum. Both their openers fell before scoring 20 runs, and Sanjeev Satheresan was the highest scorer by putting 34 runs on the scoreboard.