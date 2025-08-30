Arshdeep Singh Credits Mohammed Siraj for Support In Beating The Test Debut Wait-Time Blues During England Tour

India's Arshdeep Singh arrives for a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

All of Arshdeep Singh's chances of securing his maiden Test cap failed to transpire as the left thumb injury thwarted all the chances he had fancied in his mind.

Throughout the series, Arshdeep Singh managed to beat the boredom while warming the benches. The 26-year-old received key advice from Mohammed Siraj, the hero of the series, to remain patient throughout the series.

The left-arm pacer for Team India was on track to be a part of the fourth Test match in Manchester. But Arshdeep Singh's thumb injury held him back as it ruled him out of the series.

Arshdeep Singh Spotlights Mohammed Siraj’s Role In Easing Boredom During Test Debut Delay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had named Arshdeep Singh in the squad for the five-match Test series against England.

For the 26-year-old, it was a much-awaited moment for Arshdeep Singh as he could receive his maiden Test cap.

Notably, Arshdeep Singh has a proper county stint with Kent, which could have been helpful for the Indian side in the Test series against England.

However, the plans got derailed after Arshdeep Singh suffered a hand injury during one of India's training sessions in Beckenham. The left-arm fast bowler warmed the bench throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Arshdeep Singh expressed his thoughts on beating the India Test debut blues, revealing that Mohammed Siraj had helped him survive the waiting game throughout the series.

"Mentally, in the last two months, I have learnt how to enjoy the boring time. In red-ball cricket, there is a time when the work gets boring. Like the session after lunch, the ball doesn't do anything... How can you enjoy that?

"I spoke to Siraj, he told me that when nothing is happening, how you enjoy that phase will tell you how successful you can be in red-ball cricket. He gave me this small tip and I really liked it," Arshdeep Singh said on the sidelines of the Duleep Trophy, as quoted by PTI.

When Will Arshdeep Singh Be In Action For Team India Next?

After missing out on his India Test debut, Arshdeep Singh is currently in some red-ball action in domestic cricket at the ongoing Duleep Trophy tournament.

But the 26-year-old would focus his attention on white-ball cricket as the left-arm pacer has been named as part of Team India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025 part of Team India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Given Arshdeep Singh's quality numbers in white-ball cricket, he would be a sure-shot pick in the Playing XI for Team India in the Asia Cup squad.