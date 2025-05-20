Sam Curran Reason Behind Abhishek Sharma-Digvesh Fight During LSG-SRH IPL 2025 Game? England Star's Doppelganger Roasts Rathi | WATCH

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Digvesh Rathi is creating quite a buzz for himself during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. His notebook celebration, which has become quite a rage, came back to haunt him on Monday when his side locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rathi picked up the crucial wicket of Abhishek Sharma during the Sunrisers chase.

It was a key moment in the game as Abhishek was looking in top form. After Rathi dismissed Abhishek, there was a slight altercation as the batter took up the celebration with the umpire. Later in the game, Rathi conceded too many runs in an over and that got the SRH fans to mock the bowler over his celebration.

Rathi's Celebration After Abhishek's Wicket

In fact, English cricketer Sam Curran's doppelganger was also spotted in the crowd. Australian YouTuber Jake Jeakings, who has been spotted on a number of occasions during IPL games, was at the Ekana stadium and was doing wearing an SRH jersey. And while Rathi was getting clobbered all around the park, he was doing the notebook celebrations just to mock him. Here is the clip of Jeakings mocking that is now going viral:

Hyderabad may be out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs but they showed signs of what made them such a destructive force in 2024 when they convincingly beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets on Monday (May 19).

Chasing 205 to win, SRH easily got to the target with 10 balls to spare courtesy a half-century from Abhishek Sharma and good knocks from the likes of Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis.