Sam Konstas Ignored; Marnus Labuschagne Returns as Australia Announce Squad For 1st Ashes Test Sans Pat Cummins

Ashes Test: We are roughly a fortnight away from the start of the much-awaited Ashes series and Australia have already announced their 15-man squad for the opening game at Perth. While everyone knew that Pat Cummins will not feature in the game, and hence Steve Smith would be in charge of the side for the opening game.

Jake Weatherald is the new face that has been included in the 15-member squad and he is in line for a debut as well. Apart from that, Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled in the squad which means he may open. One big surprise in the squad selected is the absence of Sam Konstas.

Australia's First Test squad

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Chief selector George Bailey confirmed that the panel is yet to decide upon the final XI.

‘Squad gives us good balance’

"The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test," Bailey said in a statement.

Whether Weatherald, last summer's standout Sheffield Shield batter with 906 runs at 50.33, plays in Perth could hinge on Cameron Green's bowling capacity. That is bound to be a tricky call.

England, who are the visiting side - have already announced their squad.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood