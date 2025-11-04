Wax Museum In Jaipur To Commemorate India's Women's World Cup Triumph With Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's Statue

Harmanpreet Kaur will soon get her own wax statue after she led India to their maiden Women's World Cup title. The Jaipur Museum, located inside the Nahargarh Fort, Rajasthan, is all set to unveil the statue on March 8 next year, International Women's Day.

Harmanpreet Kaur To have her Own Wax Statue

The statue is being made to honour Harmanpreet's contribution to India's Women's World Cup glory. The Women In Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium to lay their hand on the World Cup trophy for the first time in history.

Museum founder Anup Srivastava stressed the importance of showcasing personalities who have inspired India to fight on big stages. He said, “The purpose of our museum is not just to showcase famous personalities, but to honour those who have emerged as inspirations in society. Harmanpreet has proved that women are in no way behind men on any platform.”

The Jaipur Wax Museum already holds the statue of a number of eminent personalities, with the likes of MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Museum officials have confirmed that work on the statue has already started, and state-of-the-art technology will be used to capture Harmanpreet's look in the 2025 World Cup with acute precision.

Harmanpreet Kaur Racked Up Another Record In Women's World Cup

The Indian captain is now the highest run-scorer in the Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. She got past Belinda Clark and has now racked up 331 runs in just four matches. Harmanpreet's 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final also stands out to be the highest in an ODI World Cup knockout fixture.