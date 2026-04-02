Sameer Rizvi Reveals Gameplan With Tristan Stubbs After DC Beat LSG in IPL 2026: 'Take a Little Time'

IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: Sameer Rizvi was the star of the show for the Delhi Capitals as his unbeaten 70* powered his side to a win. Rizvi walked into bat early as his side lost two wickets inside the powerplay and the target seemed difficult from there. Following his breathtaking knock, Rizvi revealed the plan with Tristan Stubbs was to take time as they realised there were plenty of overs left.

'Let's take a little time'

Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs added an unbeaten 119 after the collapse, with the Indian contributing the lions share of the stand and the finishing blow. It was a memorable knock and Rizvi needs to be given full credit for it.

"As soon as in the next over, two wickets fell, the situation changed completely. So I tried to talk to Stubbs. He said, let's take a little time. There are a lot of overs left and the run rate is also down. We should respect the conditions, so we talked and decided that we would play our game. Not only after reaching fifty, but I tried to put the loose delivery away and that was my plan throughout the innings," he said at the post-match presentation.

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"Our practice sessions before the match, practice matches, so the coaches backed me by saying I will bat at number 4 this season. And you have to play your game according to the situation. Like you played according to the conditions," Rizvi said further.

Capitals Start on Winning Note

It is a big win for the Capitals as this would give them the momentum going ahead in the tournament. The Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at home in their next game on April 4.