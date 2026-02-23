Samson to Replace Abhishek Sharma? Team India Claims Sanju Will be 'Part of Discussion' Ahead of Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup: Now that India have lost against South Africa and with the top-order not firing, is there a possibility that Sanju Samson would now be considered? This is the obvious question in everyone's mind. To this query, Team India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed that Samson would be ‘part of discussion’ in the next few days. Does that mean Samson will play and Abhishek Sharma will have to make way for him? Would we see Ishan Kishan open with Samson against Zimbabwe on February 26?

‘Samson will be a topic of discussion’

At the press conference, Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said, "Sanju Samson will be a topic of discussion in the next few days."

‘Topic of discussion’, does that mean the tough call of dropping Abhishek would be taken? It is clear for India that they cannot afford to have another bad night because if that happens, they would be out of the marquee event. Tough times for coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. It is upto the two of them to get the dressing-room in order before the next game comes around.

It is no secret that now India need to win both their games to make it through to the semi-final. They play Zimbabwe on February 26 and then take on West Indies in their final Super 8 game. There is no doubt that India can beat both the sides.

Time to Up The Game