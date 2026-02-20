Ex-Cricketer Singles Out Team India’s Must-Watch Stars During Super 8 Stage in T20 World Cup

India's players players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi | Image: AP

Former India star Sanjay Bangar has highlighted the cricketers he would keep a close eye on as the Super 8 stage is about to commence. He singled out three Indian cricketers whom he thinks would be critical for the team in the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Indian cricket team suffered hiccups throughout the group stage, with the batting not being totally up to the mark. Batting collapses and top-order stars failing to make an impact affected the team's performance while batting.

Ex-Cricketer Singles Out Indian Talent Who Have to Step Up in Super 8 Stage

With the Super 8 stage kicking off soon, Sanjay Bangar has singled out three cricketers who have to remain in form. He believes Ishan Kishan would be crucial for Team India.

With Abhishek Sharma's ongoing form rut, the former cricketer believes he could provide explosive starts, something the team could majorly benefit from during powerplay overs.

“From here on, three players who are going to be extremely critical to India’s journey in this T20 World Cup are the men in form. That’s where I feel Ishan Kishan, given the way he has been batting and the lack of runs from Abhishek Sharma, becomes crucial. The onus is now on Ishan Kishan to provide those explosive starts. So, he is player number one,” Sanjay Bangar said during an appearance on JioStar.

Bangar added that Suryakumar Yadav's consistency and proper understanding of the match would make him his player number two. The former cricketer went on to name Jasprit Bumrah as his number three on the list, as he could be the key when the match is on the line.

Bangar Reveals the Next Two Big Stars for India in Super 8

Defending champions Team India are currently unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026 at home. Despite the inconsistency issues, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue defeated the USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in the group stage.

The Indian side would kick off the Super 8 stage with an exciting clash against South Africa in what could be a re-run of the T20 World Cup 2024 final.