Australia Head Coach Pushes Back on Claims On Not Prioritising T20 World Cup 2026

Travis Head along with his teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has pushed back on the criticism and claims that the team did not prioritise the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He claimed that the T20 WC was one of their priorities and called the narrative going around fake.

Australia was considered a heavyweight when the T20 World Cup tournament kicked off. However, their chances came crashing down after being defeated by Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. The Aussies suffered major embarrassment on the global stage, with critics calling them out for not taking the marquee event seriously.

Head Coach Defends Australia After Accusations of Not Prioritising T20 World Cup 2026

Coach Andrew McDonald rejects the notion that the Australian squad is not prioritising the T20 World Cup 2026. He claimed the team was fully dialled in with the preparations and rejected all the narratives.

The Aussie head coach added that the expectations from such high-profile tournaments remain high. But the narrative that they are prioritising other formats over the T20 World Cup was outright false.

"We've been fully locked into this World Cup for a period of time - this is one of our priorities," McDonald said on Thursday. “I have heard that sort of narrative that T20 World Cups don't matter to us. I think all that is a response to the performances of Australian cricket teams in these competitions.

"The expectations on the Australian cricket team are high and rightfully so. But to sit back and say that we're prioritising other formats or other versions of the game and not the T20 World Cup is entirely false,” Andrew McDonald said.

Aussies' T20 WC Team To Be Reviewed Following Recent Accusations

Following the defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, Australia's chances of making it to the Super 8 no longer exist. It is the first time since 2009 that the cricketing heavyweights were knocked out of the group stage.

Australia's recent humiliation may not be taken lightly, as the nation's cricketing hierarchy has called for a review of what went wrong with the team.

According to cricket.com.au, selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed that a full review of Australia’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign will be conducted once the team’s campaign is completed.