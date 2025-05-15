'When The Fab Four Quit': Sanjay Manjrekar Asks Fans To Remain Calm Despite Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retiring From Test Cricket

The Indian Test Cricket setup was completely shocked when two of the senior most players in the team retired within a span of days. Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli both announced their retirement just before India embark on a five match test series against England in England. With the retirement of two of the greatest players in Indian and world cricket history, several fans are concerned about how Indian Test cricket will head into the future with an extremely young team who will be lacking the experience that Kohli and Rohit bought to the table.

Manjrekar Reminds Fans Of Retirement Of The ‘Fab 4’

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar in an Instagram video asked fans to not panic because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had retired. He reminded fans of the time when Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly had all exited Indian cricket but the Indian team were able to get through it and become the number 1 side in the world.

“I know there’ll be a few fans concerned. There was a sense of panic when the fab four quit all at the same time, but guess what? A couple of years later, India was the number one Test team in the world,” said Sanjay Manjrekar in the Instagram video.

Manjrekar further in the video also stated that he had confidence in the youngsters to do well.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians' Bowling Attack To Get Massive Amplification As Trent Boult Set To Join MI Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption

Sanjay Manjrekar On India's Youngsters To Take Cricket Further

Sanjay Manjrekar further in the Instagram video also stated that he believed in the quality that young Indian cricketers have. In the video he further he said that India has thousands of young players who are coming up and are quality talents.

“So, as long as I believe in this very strongly, as long as the sport is popular in India and there are enough young players, youth, desperate to play for India, and there are thousands in India, which means anybody who sort of comes through that kind of a grind has to be quality talent.

“It will take a bit of time, but let’s not panic. Remember what happened after Fab Four, the Indian bowling quality improved.

"The same could happen here as well. You’ll discover new stars and new bowlers, and India will continue to be one of the top teams in the world," said Sanjay Manjrekar in the video.