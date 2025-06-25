Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Out Ravindra Jadeja Once Again, Highlights India Star's Poor Bowling Display Against England In Leeds

Shubman Gill's Team India were handed a brutal thrashing at the hands of England in Leeds. Ben Stokes and Co. turned it around on the final day of the Test with their dominating batting display and went on to secure a five-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

India Endured A Poor Outing On Day Five In Leeds

Optimism was very high following Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's sensational twin centuries in the second innings. But lack of support from other batters saw the visitors crumble down for 364 runs, only leaving England a target of 371 runs. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put the game to bed with an opening partnership of 188 runs. India did manage to put England in a spot of bother with a couple of quick wickets, but Joe Root and Jamie Smith navigated the challenges with ease and crushed their opponents at Headingley.

Sanjay Manjrekar Criticises Ravindra Jadeja's Performance Once Again

Except for a handful of players, most of the Indian players failed to justify their selection, and Ravindra Jadeja was one of them. The left-handed all-rounder didn't chip in with the bat when the team needed most, and also couldn't get the ball to talk with his left-arm spin. Sanjay Manjrekar didn't mince his words and once again came down heavily on Jadeja.

After the match, in an interaction with Star Sports, he said, "Funnily enough, the pitch didn't offer any lateral movement to India's seam bowlers. Even Bumrah couldn't get anything out of the pitch. Nothing in the air as well. Plus, the fact that Ben Duckett is tremendous against Bumrah and has one of the best records against him and against Jadeja. I don't think he's got out to Jadeja ever, and he's played Jadeja at home as well. So when you have an English batter who is very good against two of your frontline bowlers, then you're set for a win."