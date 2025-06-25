'Must Be Fired Immediately': Netizens React To India's Defeat To England At Headingley Test, Blame Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir For The Loss

England vs India: Shubman Gill's captaincy era began with a loss as Team India suffered a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the series at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24th.

It was England opener Ben Duckett who was named the 'Player of the Match' for his staggering performance during the run chase. Ben Duckett played a 149-run knock from 170 balls at a strike rate of 87.65. He hammered 21 fours and one six to lead the run chase.

Zak Crawley-Ben Duckett's Partnership Leads England To Dominating Win Over India

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England a solid start in their second inning while chasing the 371-run target. The English openers solidified a 188-run partnership. On the other hand, the Indian bowling attack displayed sloppiness in the final inning of the match, failing to pick wickets at crucial intervals, which gave the Three Lions an upper hand in the game.

On Day 5, the first session went wicketless after Jasprit Bumrah and co. failed to get breakthroughs. The English openers took advantage of the situation and took full control of the game.

In the second session on the final day, it was Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur who managed to pick wickets and put pressure on the hosts. However, that didn't last long, after Joe Root (53*) and Jamie Smith (44*) built an unbeaten partnership to power England to a dominating win over Team India.

Not just the bowling attack, but Team India were also sluggish with their fielding. India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, alone, dropped four catches in the first Test match of the series.

Netizens Slam Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill After India's Defeat To England At Headingley

Following India's defeat to England at Headingley, cricket fans have shown their anger at Captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, demanding that they be fired.