Sanju Samson Back, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be Dropped? R. Ashwin Predicts Playing XI For 3rd T20I vs England

India vs England, 4th T20I: Former India cricketer R. Ashwin, who is a well-respected figure in the cricketing circles, has predicted India's playing XI for the 4th T20I at Bristol. As per Ashwin, he expects a change in the side that played the last game. Ashwin wants Sanju Samson back in the side and he reckons Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be dropped.

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‘They will change the playing XI’

"I would be very surprised if the team goes into tomorrow's match without making any changes. Will it happen? Highly doubted. I think they will change the playing XI again," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, England pacer Jofra Archer has warned Sooryavanshi ahead of the 4th T20I as well.

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"Well yeah, I think it's even now. But we've got another two games left and it could go either way, so may the best man win" - Jofra Archer on his battle with IPL teammate Sooryavanshi

Can India Bounce Back?

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There is no doubt that India have the side to make a comeback. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would be low-on-confidence after having lost all their games in the tour. He would be desperate to turn things around. England have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and now India would have to win both their games to level the series which will not be an easy task.