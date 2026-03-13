Sanju Samson Backed To Solve CSK's Long Standing Crisis In IPL 2026: 'Last Season They Struggled A Lot'

Sanju Samson's heroics propelled India to their 3rd T20 World Cup title on home soil. The CSK star wasn't the preferred choice in the opening slot when the tournament started, but his inclusion in the batting lineup provided a massive edge to the Men In Blue, and they romped their way to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Sanju Samson Backed To Solve CSK's Crisis In IPL 2026

Sanju opened the batting with Abhishek Sharma, and his explosive start eased the pressure on other batters. He scored 80+ runs in his last three innings, including a blockbuster 89 in the summit clash against South Africa. Samson was traded off to CSK from the Rajasthan Royals.

Former cricketer Piyush Chawla believes Samson's inclusion will solve CSK's long-standing batting crisis in the IPL.

“Sanju Samson is a match winner in himself. He proved his doubters wrong with three back-to-back impactful knocks against West Indies, England and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. CSK will be very happy with his form because Samson has peaked right before the start of the IPL. That is great news for their fans. Coming to Chennai, the way the wicket plays there will definitely suit his game. Opening the innings, his aggressive style will benefit CSK a lot. Last season they struggled to get quick starts. Only after Ayush Mhatre arrived did CSK start scoring runs in the Powerplay. Now, with Samson in, their opening problems will finally be solved. They need that experienced opener alongside Ayush Mhatre. Samson’s trade move to CSK is going to be a blockbuster one.”

Can Sanju Samson Continue His Form In IPL 2026?

On a day when India needed someone to step up, Samson delivered with his bat. His explosive 97 against West Indies in the final Super 8 match at Eden Gardens further cemented his spot and he hadn't looked back since then. Amid Abhishek Sharma's struggle, he was seen carrying the batting mantle. Samson didn't look for his personal milestones and played with full intent for the team. He has peaked just at the right time and CSK would be hoping to reap the benefit completely.