Ex-India Cricketer Suggests The Optimal Batting Role for MS Dhoni During IPL 2026 Season: ‘He Has the Potential to Turn Games’

MS Dhoni takes the successful review for the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during their IPL 2025 match, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Former Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara suggests the optimal batting role for MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. With Samson expected to perform wicket-keeping duties, the Indian Test great believes MS Dhoni could perform well while playing up in the order.

The Chennai Super Kings had a torrid outing in the 2025 season, standing at the bottom of the points table. MS Dhoni, too, had a mediocre campaign, and his batting position throughout the campaign was heavily scrutinised. MSD primarily featured as a finisher for CSK in the previous season.

Former India Star Names Ideal Position for MS Dhoni for CSK in IPL 2026

Cheteshwar Pujara believes that, unlike the previous season when he walked in at the eighth or ninth spot, MS Dhoni should come up in the order. Pujara did not specify the ideal batting number for MSD. He assumes that Dhoni batting up the order could be beneficial for the Chennai Super Kings.

Pujara added that Dhoni still holds the capacity to make an impact and turn the game single-handedly.

“I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” Cheteshwar Pujara said during an appearance on JioHotstar.

MS Dhoni Training With CSK For Upcoming IPL 2026 Season

MS Dhoni has been actively engaging in training with the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Following the disappointing 2025 season, the veteran cricketer and the IPL franchise would look to forget the past and rebuild themselves for the upcoming 2026 season.

The Chennai Super Kings would be in action in IPL 2026, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge against Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals on March 30, 2026, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.