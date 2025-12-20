'Sanju Samson Cooked Gautam Gambhir': Fans React After India Wicketkeeper Makes Most of Shubman Gill's Absence

Ind vs SA: India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson allowed the bat to do the talking after he got the golden opportunity to open with Abhishek Sharma after long during the final T20I versus South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. Samson, who has been on the bench during the five-match T20I series against the Proteas, got his chance after vice-captain Shubman Gill picked up a toe injury and was unavailable for the final two games. Samson hit a fluent 37 off 22 balls and played some exotic shots during his stay in the middle. His knock was laced with four boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Now, fans are lashing out at coach Gautam Gambhir. Most reckon Gambhir was unfair in not giving chances to Samson at the top as he was all in favour of Gill.

‘Samson Cooks Gambhir’

Samson's cameo must have given him all the confidence he needs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India won the high-scoring game by 30 runs and clinched the five-match series 3-1. The emphatic series will will give the Men in Blue the confidence heading into the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Tilak Varma Is Flexible To Bat Anywhere In The Lineup

Advertisement

Pandya Power Steals Show