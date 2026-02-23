Sanju Samson For Tilak Varma, Axar Patel Returns; India's Predicted Playing XI For T20 WC Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

Ind vs Zim: Following their embarrassing 76-run loss against South Africa, India have their backs to the wall and need to win their next two Super 8 games to qualify for the semi-final and keep their title defense alive. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will take on Zimbabwe in their next Super 8 game and the opposition cannot be taken lightly. The hosts and the defending champions would look for a big win to get their campaign back on track. The question is - will India look to make changes to their playing XI? In all probability, they will. A couple of changes are absolutely on the cards.

Samson For Tilak, Axar Back

The two changes that are on the cards are Axar Patel, who missed out against South Africa, would be back. Patel is expected to replace Washington Sundar. While this is expected to be one of the two changes, the other change is likely to happen at the top of the batting order. Sanju Samson is likely to make the XI in place of out-of-form Tilak Varma. If Samson is playing, it would be a big occasion for him personally as the game takes place in Chennai's Chepauk stadium. For the unversed, Samson would be playing for CSK in IPL this year and hence it would be special for him.

Azar has been in good form and his return would boost India's chances.

IND's Predicted XI vs Zim

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav