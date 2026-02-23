Samson in For Tilak Varma And Not Abhishek? 1983 WC-Winner Suggests Ahead of Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe: Now that India has lost against South Africa, there are whispers over the return of Sanju Samson. But in case he has to return to the XI - who makes way - will it be Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma. As per 1983 World Cup-winner Kris Srikkanth, Varma should be dropped and Samson should be drafted in.

‘No place for Tilak Varma’

"If Sanju Samson has to come into the 11, there is no place for Tilak Varma. Many are questioning Tilak's place in the side. There's a good chance he'll be dropped from the 11 for the shot he played today. It was a horrible shot, and he didn't deserve to stay at the crease after playing a shot like that," he said on his YouTube channel.

Varma has not hit purple patch in the T20 WC like most others. Against SA as well, Varma came into bat when India had just lost Ishan Kishan. He was expected to take his time and build the knock, instead, he danced down the track and looked to take down Marco Jansen. Unfortunately, he got an edge and was caught. Srikkanth reckons the shot played by Varma was not the need of the hour and it was a case of wrong shot selection.

Can IND Make S/F?

Team India has two more Super 8 games to go after the loss against South Africa. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side take on Zimbabwe in their next game ag=fter which they clash against West Indies in their final Super 8 clash. India need to win both the matches to make it through to the semi-final.

