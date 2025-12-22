Sanju Samson Gets Golden Advice From 1983 World Cup-Winner: 'Convert That 37 Into 73'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson was picked in the T20 WC squad and that made headlines. It made headlines because after all the dilemma over his batting spot, it can now safely be said that he would be opening in the marquee event with no Shubman Gill in the squad. Samson, who has been in and out of the side on a number of occasions, has got a golden tip from a 1983 World Cup-Winner over how to ensure he cements his spot in the side. As per Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Samson needs to convert the 37s into 73s, this means he needs to convert his starts into scores of relevance.

‘Convert that 37 into 73’

“He batted really well. What an innings it was. Some of the strokes he played were brilliant. When he is striking, he is striking deadly. Only thing I will tell Sanju is, don’t get out on 37. Convert that 37 into 73. If you do that, you can’t be removed. People forget 30s and 40s,” remarked Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“Sanju Samson got one chance and he grabbed it in yesterday’s match. I think they might have told him [Gill] yesterday that you don’t play. Maybe that’s why he was declared unfit. They might have told him that he’s not in the team," he added.

Samson Gets it on His Own

Eventually, it was his performance that spoke. After sitting on the sidelines for the entire series, Samson finally got his chance in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad because Shubman Gill was injured. Samson made the most of the opportunity as he played a fluent knock and more importantly, got the side of to a blazing start which helped the side post a mammoth 231 for six in 20 overs.