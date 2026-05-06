Sanju Samson Gets Heartwarming Message From Wife After Heroics vs DC in IPL 2026: 'And my Chettan...'

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson became the toast of Delhi last night as he hit a match-winning 52-ball 87* to steer his side over the line. His brilliant knock was laced with seven fours and six sixes. It was a night in which Samson could do no wrong. Following the win, Samson received praise from all quarters, but it was his wife's message that stole the show.

It is no secret that Samson's wife Charulatha is a big fan of the cricketer and travels with him almost everywhere. After CSK's win, she took to social media to post a special message for her husband.

In an Instagram story, she wrote: "And my Chettan ☺️❤️. God is kind 🙏🤍✨."

Advertisement

In fact after the game Samson was asked about being called 'Chettan' by the Delhi crowd. To that he said he prefers being called Sanju.

"Yeah, they are calling me Chetta, but I like Sanju more," he said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

"Yeah, I think we try to find out what works really well for you and you try to stick to the basics and you trust your hands to do the job in this format. So I think I have been trying to do that from last two-three months. I have been working a bit on my initial movement a bit and it has been coming off nicely," Samson said.