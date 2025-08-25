Sanju Samson Hugs His Brother in Heartwarming Viral Moment After Maverick Century in KCL 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

KCL 2025: Sanju Samson seemed like a man possessed as he smashed a breathtaking 51-ball 121 on Sunday in a KCL 2025 game. Samson was unstoppable as his innings was laced with seven sixes and 14 fours. While his innings took his side Kochi Blue Tigers over the line in a mammoth chase, it was a moment between the Samsons that stole the show. Sanju was batting with his brother, Saly, when he reached the three-figure mark. After reaching the milestone, Sanju hugged Saly in a heartwarming moment that will make the Samson household proud.

Sanju pushed the ball towards long off and took the single after which the players in the dugout stood up to appreciate the feat and then it was the viral hug that took over.

Cannot Ignore Super Samson

Meanwhile, there are question marks over his spot in the playing XI for the Asia Cup. With 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty last year, Samson was India's best T20I batter. Despite being in ominous touch in T20s, Samson may not find a spot in the XI because there is vice-captain Shubman Gill.

In the international arena, he has featured in 42 games, Samson amassing 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties.